U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

Six people are dead after a disgruntled employee opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the second major mass shooting in the U.S. in three days. Kris Brown, President of Brady, and David Henderson, civil rights attorney and former prosecutor, join Chris Jansing to discuss. Brown says “it's appalling to think that we're over 600” major mass shootings this year in the U.S. "We need a better federal standard around background checks. We need to reinstate an assault weapons ban. And we need extreme risk protection laws passed by every state and funded. That's just to start."Nov. 23, 2022