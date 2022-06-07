U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about what President Biden is doing to address record high gas prices in America. After Russia “pulled about a million barrels off of the global market,” Granholm says President Biden “called for increased supply” to offset surging prices. “By the end of this year, the domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day,” but Granholm explains “with all of the other things going on globally, you know, we probably have to increase more than that in order to get prices down to a reasonable level.”June 7, 2022