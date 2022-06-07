IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

    06:06

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings

    05:37

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

    08:41

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

    05:15

  • New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

    04:02

  • Gene Sperling: ‘Labor force participation’ for ages 25-54 ‘now higher than it was for the average of 2019’

    05:25

  • Leon Panetta: ‘It is critical for the United States and our allies to provide’ HIMARS to Ukraine

    07:59

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    02:28

  • Wilfred Frost: As long as the royal family ‘can change with the times,’ ‘I think it’ll be there to stay’

    07:05

  • Frank Figliuzzi: The AR-15 ‘is by far the weapon of choice in America for active shooters’

    04:26

  • Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson discusses his controversial proposal to show victims of AR-15 killings

    08:26

  • TX artist donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims’ families: ‘We're letting these little souls shine.’

    05:10

  • Swedish Amb. Karin Olofsdotter: Sweden seeking NATO membership ‘because we feel threatened’

    06:09

  • Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

    05:21

  • Jury finds former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman not guilty of lying to FBI

    03:59

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

    11:54

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

    06:46

  • Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

05:01

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about what President Biden is doing to address record high gas prices in America. After Russia “pulled about a million barrels off of the global market,” Granholm says President Biden “called for increased supply” to offset surging prices. “By the end of this year, the domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day,” but Granholm explains “with all of the other things going on globally, you know, we probably have to increase more than that in order to get prices down to a reasonable level.”June 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

    06:06

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings

    05:37

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

    08:41

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

    05:15

  • New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All