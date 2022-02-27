IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
U.S. Embassy in Moscow: U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia 'immediately'03:28
UP NEXT
Fmr. Defense Secy. Panetta: U.S. needs to 'do everything we can' to prevent 'a total humanitarian disaster'07:01
Father of Trevor Reed, American prisoner inside Russia: ‘We’re concerned about the hold-up’05:08
Sen. Jack Reed: ‘We all should be impressed with the courage and the leadership of President Zelenskyy’05:18
Kyiv prepares as Russian forces advance towards Ukraine's capital02:56
Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions02:26
Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘We need to be fully committed to saving Ukraine’05:58
Former Secy. William Cohen: ‘If much of Europe is at stake, we’re at stake.’06:30
Ukrainian citizens in Kharkiv take shelter in subway station03:28
Ukraine president warns Russian forces attempting to seize Chernobyl nuclear facility02:48
David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’07:01
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation08:51
Ben Rhodes: ‘Most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets'05:43
Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’05:43
Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’06:24
Nathan Chen: ‘Surreal past two weeks’ after winning gold at Beijing Olympics04:29
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Ukraine ‘at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression’06:38
Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’06:53
Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’ 06:22
Ben Rhodes: It will be ‘hard’ for Zelenskyy to ‘get back into Ukraine if Russia is mounting an air assault’08:12
U.S. Embassy in Moscow: U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia 'immediately'03:28
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow alerted U.S. citizens in Russia to depart “immediately.” The announcement came after the European Union closed airspace to Russian flights. Feb. 27, 2022
Now Playing
U.S. Embassy in Moscow: U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia 'immediately'03:28
UP NEXT
Fmr. Defense Secy. Panetta: U.S. needs to 'do everything we can' to prevent 'a total humanitarian disaster'07:01
Father of Trevor Reed, American prisoner inside Russia: ‘We’re concerned about the hold-up’05:08
Sen. Jack Reed: ‘We all should be impressed with the courage and the leadership of President Zelenskyy’05:18
Kyiv prepares as Russian forces advance towards Ukraine's capital02:56
Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions02:26