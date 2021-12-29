U.S. data suggests omicron cases are ‘less severe’ than previous variants

Dr. Amesh Adalja and NBC’s Shaquille Brewster, Steve Patterson, and Antonia Hylton join Alison Morris to discuss new information from the White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing, including statistics shared by Dr. Fauci showing less severe symptoms in omicron patients. “I think that this is the early signal that we saw in South Africa, we saw it in the UK, and I think that helps us to kind of gauge how extrapolatable those experiences are to the United States,” says Dr. Adalja. “That’s good news that this seems to be less severe, and that signal that we saw early on continues to hold.”Dec. 29, 2021