Congresswoman Norton: 'We have got to get back to the Capitol we know'

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington, D.C.’s delegate to the U.S. House, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about her objection to the continued fencing at the Capitol. “We really can't keep being afraid in our own Capitol from our own people. Some of this is approaching being overdone,” she says. Norton adds that if there is intelligence requiring the National Guard to stay in place, they should, but she says, “we have got to get back to the Capitol we know."