U.S. and NATO countermeasures may be ‘more than Putin may have imagined’

Former CIA Director John Brennan and David Ignatius join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the efficacy of U.S. and NATO countermeasures to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “These sanctions that would be imposed on Russia are much different than those that were imposed in 2014,” says Brennan. “These are things I know that Putin will want to avoid.” Ignatius believes “if there are severe economic sanctions, Russian bodies coming home from the front in coffins,” it could be “more than Putin may have imagined when he began this.”Dec. 8, 2021