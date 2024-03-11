IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’
March 11, 202405:30

  • Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’

    08:08

  • Amb. Dan Foote: Haitian PM Ariel Henry ‘will not survive’ if he returns to Haiti

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50

  • Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25

  • Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49

  • Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52

  • Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room'

    05:19

  • Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

  • Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

    06:55

  • Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’

    07:32

  • Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan ‘sends a strong signal’ to Biden admin, take it ‘seriously’

    06:14

  • Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms

    02:46

  • Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’

    06:42

  • Tribe: SCOTUS C.O. ruling ‘decides more than it needs to,’ leaves the Constitution 'enforceable’

    10:47

  • Co. Sec. of State Jena Griswold: 'My larger reaction is disappointment' to SCOTUS ballot ruling

    05:59

  • Trump focuses on presidential immunity after Supreme Court Colorado decision

    02:39

  • Morial on equality index of Black Americans: Progress has been made, but ‘parity is still elusive’

    05:14

  • Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid

    03:59

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’

05:30

U.S. aid to Ukraine is stalled on Capitol Hill, while former President Donald Trump is proposing the U.S. load Ukraine the money.. Andrea Mitchell is joined by U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith to discuss the war in Ukraine and Sweden’s accession into the alliance. “This assistance that's so critical to Ukraine right now, actually comes back in the form of jobs and helps our defense industry,” Smith tells Andrea. “Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped. Ukrainians are bravely and courageously pushing back against the Russians. And in order for them to keep doing so, they need important assistance.”March 11, 2024

  • Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’

    08:08

  • Amb. Dan Foote: Haitian PM Ariel Henry ‘will not survive’ if he returns to Haiti

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50

  • Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25

  • Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All