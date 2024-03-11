U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’

U.S. aid to Ukraine is stalled on Capitol Hill, while former President Donald Trump is proposing the U.S. load Ukraine the money.. Andrea Mitchell is joined by U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith to discuss the war in Ukraine and Sweden’s accession into the alliance. “This assistance that's so critical to Ukraine right now, actually comes back in the form of jobs and helps our defense industry,” Smith tells Andrea. “Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped. Ukrainians are bravely and courageously pushing back against the Russians. And in order for them to keep doing so, they need important assistance.”March 11, 2024