    U.S. Ambassador to Germany confronts antisemitism and memorializes ancestors who fled the Nazis

    03:31
Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.S. Ambassador to Germany confronts antisemitism and memorializes ancestors who fled the Nazis

03:31

Andrea Mitchell interviews U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann, whose family were Holocaust survivors, as she made an emotional homecoming to the German town her father and his family fled after Adolf Hitler’s rise to power. As Germany, like the U.S., grapples with a resurgence in antisemitism, the ambassador says that it’s important to remember the horrors of the past, telling Andrea, “I don't mince words because in order to move forward, we have to look back with honesty, with our eyes wide open.”June 2, 2023

    U.S. Ambassador to Germany confronts antisemitism and memorializes ancestors who fled the Nazis

    03:31
