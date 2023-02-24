IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50
Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

05:50

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell for an exclusive interview on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine at the United Nations Headquarters. Regarding U.S. support for Ukraine, Thomas-Greenfield said, “we will stand with Ukraine as long as Ukraine needs us. And as long as Ukraine continues to fight, we will give them what they need to fight.” When asked how this war ends, she said, “that's a question that at the moment Vladimir Putin can answer. It's in his hands to pull his troops out of Ukraine. If he does it today, the war ends.”Feb. 24, 2023

