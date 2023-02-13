U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: U.N. must ‘act urgently' to open two more border crossings into Syria

Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’04:48
Sen. Gillibrand: AARO's work over the past two years has ‘put us in a position’ to better track UFOs06:20
- Now Playing
U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: U.N. must ‘act urgently' to open two more border crossings into Syria06:05
- UP NEXT
Driver in custody after U-Haul strikes multiple people in Brooklyn02:36
Julio Vaqueiro: ‘Telling’ that Biden went to ‘swing state’ Florida right after State of the Union02:52
Dan De Luce: U.S.-China communication problem ‘predates this whole balloon episode’04:44
Doug Heye: ‘Republicans ignore or challenge McConnell at their own peril’06:23
McConnell criticizes Sen. Scott for plan to sunset programs like Social Security and Medicare02:38
Sarah Fitzpatrick: Hunter Biden legal team ‘going on the offensive’05:30
IRC CEO David Miliband: Earthquake is a ‘double crisis’ for Syrian refugees in Turkey04:17
Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’08:49
Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'04:03
Wes Moore: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to see the president ‘acknowledging’ Black Americans’ pain06:40
Jen O’Malley Dillon: ‘Quintessential Joe Biden’ touted progress and ‘more work to be done’ at SOTU08:45
Insiders Roundtable: Do’s and don’ts for a successful State of the Union for Biden07:18
Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'06:12
Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’04:31
Reflecting on Biden's challenges as State of the Union address looms09:08
China tensions fly high ahead of Biden State of the Union09:35
IRC’s Elias Abu Ata: ‘The needs are immense’ in Syria and Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake05:59
Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’04:48
Sen. Gillibrand: AARO's work over the past two years has ‘put us in a position’ to better track UFOs06:20
- Now Playing
U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: U.N. must ‘act urgently' to open two more border crossings into Syria06:05
- UP NEXT
Driver in custody after U-Haul strikes multiple people in Brooklyn02:36
Julio Vaqueiro: ‘Telling’ that Biden went to ‘swing state’ Florida right after State of the Union02:52
Dan De Luce: U.S.-China communication problem ‘predates this whole balloon episode’04:44
Play All