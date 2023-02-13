U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: U.N. must ‘act urgently' to open two more border crossings into Syria

The U.S. is calling on the U.N. Security Council to authorize the delivery of aid to northwest Syria. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “The security council needs to act. We need to act urgently to open up the two additional border crossings,” says Thomas-Greenfield. “We're a week into this and every single minute means one more life.” She adds, “We've made clear publicly to the Assad regime that we are not blocking any assistance that is available to people in Syria. This is humanitarian. This is not political. And we need to respond to the humanitarian needs across the board, including in Syria.”Feb. 13, 2023