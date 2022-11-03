U.N. Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: North Korea is ‘breaking multiple Security Council resolutions’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her efforts to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, and to respond to the overnight missile launches by North Korea. “We do condemn these actions. They have fired over 50 missiles in 2022 alone, and they are breaking multiple Security Council resolutions,” says Thomas-Greenfield. “We really do need to ramp up our efforts so that the DPRK gets the message that what they're doing is unacceptable.” Nov. 3, 2022