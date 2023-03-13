IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.K. Prime Minister Sunak: China represents a 'systemic challenge for the world order'

00:39

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warns that China poses a "systemic challenge for the world order." Sunak meets later today with President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.March 13, 2023

