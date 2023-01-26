IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

    02:51

  • Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

    10:34

  • Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

    01:48

  • Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

    04:41

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’

    02:14

  • Kirby: ‘It’s going to take many months’ before U.S. tanks are ‘ready to be transferred into Ukraine’

    08:55

  • David Ignatius: Pompeo using Khashoggi murder to 'make a fight for political reasons' with the media

    03:53

  • Officials say Half Moon Bay mass shooting evidence points to 'workplace violence'

    03:27

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: There appears to be a ‘systemic problem’ with handling of classified documents

    10:27

  • Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed

    03:08

  • Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

    02:34

  • Tom Winter: Russian oligarch Deripaska was ‘no stranger to the FBI,’ or ‘certainly to McGonigal’

    06:59

  • Rep. Judy Chu: We have to close 'loopholes’ that allow people to 'evade' universal background checks

    04:50

  • Katherine Schweit: 'We hardly ever have a shooter' in Monterey Park shooting suspect age range

    04:26

  • Jeff Zients to serve as Biden's next chief of staff

    00:47

  • Cecile Richards: 17 states have banned abortion, but it’s clear the Republican Party isn’t satisfied

    11:06

  • Peter Baker: Biden administration ‘paying the price’ for classified documents messaging strategy

    08:50

  • Fmr. Sen. Toomey: Trump's behavior after 2020 'disqualifies him from ever serving in public office’

    08:21

  • Wendy Sherman doesn't rule out U.S. giving Ukraine weapons to target Russian military in Crimea

    07:31

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

06:34

Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestininans and wounded several others in a raid at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. Tzipi Livni, former Israeli Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Nethanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to share her concerns about Netantyahu’s recent political moves to embrace anti-Palestinian policies in order to retain power. “Election doesn't give you the permission to ruin and to destroy the institutions of democracy itself,” says Livni. “Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people with equal rights for everybody as a democracy. And after 75 years, it's in danger, and we are fighting for it.”Jan. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

    02:51

  • Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

    10:34

  • Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

    01:48

  • Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

    04:41

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’

    02:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All