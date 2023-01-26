Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestininans and wounded several others in a raid at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. Tzipi Livni, former Israeli Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Nethanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to share her concerns about Netantyahu’s recent political moves to embrace anti-Palestinian policies in order to retain power. “Election doesn't give you the permission to ruin and to destroy the institutions of democracy itself,” says Livni. “Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people with equal rights for everybody as a democracy. And after 75 years, it's in danger, and we are fighting for it.”Jan. 26, 2023