IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

    11:54
  • Now Playing

    TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

  • Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

    05:05

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

    08:12

  • Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’

    05:15

  • Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

    08:24

  • David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

    05:46

  • Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

    07:27

  • Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

    10:57

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    04:54

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

    10:49

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

    05:49

  • Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

    07:55

  • Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

    06:39

  • Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

    04:40

  • Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

    06:41

  • Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

    05:55

  • Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

    01:36

Andrea Mitchell Reports

TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

06:46

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) joins Chris Jansing to discuss how the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School was handled by local law enforcement, and to share what he and President Biden discussed during the president’s visit to Uvalde. “It seems abundantly clear that kids called in and said that they were still alive, and the protocols for an active shooter situation weren't filed,” says Gutierrez. “We're looking at a federal grant to level the school, to raise the school and put a new one up, up to $45 million. It's sad that we have an existing protocol for this in the United States. But there is.”May 30, 2022

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

    11:54
  • Now Playing

    TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

  • Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

    05:05

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

    08:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All