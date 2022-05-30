TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) joins Chris Jansing to discuss how the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School was handled by local law enforcement, and to share what he and President Biden discussed during the president’s visit to Uvalde. “It seems abundantly clear that kids called in and said that they were still alive, and the protocols for an active shooter situation weren't filed,” says Gutierrez. “We're looking at a federal grant to level the school, to raise the school and put a new one up, up to $45 million. It's sad that we have an existing protocol for this in the United States. But there is.”May 30, 2022