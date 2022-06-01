TX artist donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims’ families: ‘We're letting these little souls shine.’

SoulShine Industries owner Trey Ganem is building custom caskets for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, donating his time and artistry as a way to help families struggling through their loss. “It's a special moment, and this is the last thing that that family is going to do for their child,” says Ganem. “When you walk into that funeral home, you're not looking at just a plain casket. You're starting to look at stuff and then remembering the good things and, you know, the fun that this person's had, and the impact that they've had on other people while they were here.” June 1, 2022