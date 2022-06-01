IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

  • Now Playing

    TX artist donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims’ families: ‘We're letting these little souls shine.’

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Swedish Amb. Karin Olofsdotter: Sweden seeking NATO membership ‘because we feel threatened’

    06:09

  • Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

    05:21

  • Jury finds former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman not guilty of lying to FBI

    03:59

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

    11:54

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

    06:46

  • Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

  • Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

    05:05

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

    08:12

  • Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’

    05:15

  • Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

    08:24

  • David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

    05:46

  • Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

    07:27

  • Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

    10:57

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    04:54

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

    10:49

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

    05:49

  • Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

    07:55

  • Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

    06:39

Andrea Mitchell Reports

TX artist donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims’ families: ‘We're letting these little souls shine.’

05:10

SoulShine Industries owner Trey Ganem is building custom caskets for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, donating his time and artistry as a way to help families struggling through their loss. “It's a special moment, and this is the last thing that that family is going to do for their child,” says Ganem. “When you walk into that funeral home, you're not looking at just a plain casket. You're starting to look at stuff and then remembering the good things and, you know, the fun that this person's had, and the impact that they've had on other people while they were here.” June 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    TX artist donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims’ families: ‘We're letting these little souls shine.’

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Swedish Amb. Karin Olofsdotter: Sweden seeking NATO membership ‘because we feel threatened’

    06:09

  • Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

    05:21

  • Jury finds former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman not guilty of lying to FBI

    03:59

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

    11:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All