Turkeys this year will cost more and be ‘bigger than usual’

NBC’s Ellison Barber joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss turkey shopping ahead of the coming Thanksgiving holiday. She explains that supply shortages are causing prices to rise, and labor shortages have affected the time that turkeys spend on the farm. “If you’re headed to the grocery store, there should be plenty of turkeys on the shelves, but they might cost you a little bit more per pound, and they might be a little bigger than usual because of labor shortages,” Barber says.Nov. 23, 2021