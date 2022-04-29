IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

Trymaine Lee joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reporting on a Black fishing community in Louisiana on the brink of extinction, experiencing an intersection of social inequality and climate catastrophe. "Louisiana is losing a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes," says Lee. "So it's either sacrifice the state coastline, or sacrifice small fishing villages like this: folks who, because of structural and racial inequality, have always gotten the dirtier end of the stick."April 29, 2022

    Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

