Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

Trymaine Lee joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reporting on a Black fishing community in Louisiana on the brink of extinction, experiencing an intersection of social inequality and climate catastrophe. "Louisiana is losing a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes," says Lee. "So it's either sacrifice the state coastline, or sacrifice small fishing villages like this: folks who, because of structural and racial inequality, have always gotten the dirtier end of the stick."April 29, 2022