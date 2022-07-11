Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies

Former Republican Congressman from Florida David Jolly and NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard join Andrea Mitchell to discuss former President Trump’s recent campaigning in Alaska and Nevada, “despite a DOJ investigation, despite the January 6 Select Committee's investigation, despite the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation, despite him set to be deposed at the end of this week by lawyers for the New York Attorney General's office as part of their investigation into the Trump Organization.” At rallies over the weekend, Trump used “these investigations as a political prop to make the case that Democrats are not focused on the other issues facing Americans around the country,” Hillyard reports. July 11, 2022