Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment

Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?03:28
Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’07:51
- Now Playing
Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment06:00
- UP NEXT
Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’06:00
NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’06:45
U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats05:04
Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’13:59
DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement04:03
Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’01:13
Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’06:25
Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters02:45
Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’10:06
Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’09:07
It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships06:51
Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’03:17
Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court09:26
‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat04:33
Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’05:59
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’06:50
Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’05:53
Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?03:28
Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’07:51
- Now Playing
Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment06:00
- UP NEXT
Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’06:00
NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’06:45
U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats05:04
Play All