Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is 'powerful evidence' in potential Fulton County indictment

06:00

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has signaled that she is ready to go with her case against former President Donald Trump—who is accused of interfering in the 2020 election in Georgia. Blayne Alexander and former lead investigator for the January 6th select committee Tim Heaphy joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. Heaphy says, “There's so much audio tape in this case and in the documents case, that look as a former prosecutor, you almost never have.” He adds, “The words of the lead defendant in a case, on tape, in recording, in an unguarded moment—really, really powerful evidence.” July 31, 2023

