Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement
Phil Rucker, Harry Litman, and NBC’s Ali Vitali join Joe Fryer to discuss Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich’s lawsuit against the January 6th Committee’s request for access to his financial records. Budowich’s financial records could “paint a picture of the financing of the January rally, to the extent that he was involved in helping pay for them or at least helping frontload some of those expenses,” says Rucker. He believes Budowich’s lawsuit has committee members questioning, “what exactly is he hiding?”Dec. 27, 2021
