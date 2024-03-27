IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer
March 27, 2024

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer

01:03

Former President Trump is promoting a Bible being sold for $59.99 in a partnership with "God Bless the U.S.A." singer Lee Greenwood.March 27, 2024

