Trump's hush money trial in New York to begin March 25
Trump's hush money trial in New York to begin March 25

A judge has ruled that the New York hush money case against former President Trump will begin jury selection on March 25. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian reports on Trump's appearance in court.Feb. 15, 2024

