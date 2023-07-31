IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment

    06:00

  • Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

    06:00

  • NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’

    06:45

  • U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

    05:04

  • Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    13:59

  • DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

    04:03

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

    01:13

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25

  • Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07

  • It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

    06:51

  • Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

    03:17

  • Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

    09:26

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

    04:33

  • Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

    05:59

  • House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’

    06:50

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’

    05:53

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’

07:51

Former President Donald Trump commands the GOP field, according to new NYT/Siena College polling. Trump leads Ron Desantis, his closest rival, by 37% points. No other candidate scores above three percent with likely Republican primary voters, despite the growing legal troubles for Trump. Jonathan Lemire, AB Stoddard, and Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. DeSantis is “not your target, but they won't go after the guy who should be because they're afraid of him. They're afraid of his base,” Steele said. “And until that changes, none of this matters. We can just call this race and move on to something else.”July 31, 2023

  • Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment

    06:00

  • Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

    06:00

  • NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’

    06:45

  • U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All