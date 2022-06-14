IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump pushed 'the big lie' for 'apparently quite significant financial gain'

    Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must 'push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip

  Rep. Crow: 'Astonishing' what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he 'didn't say' during Trump presidency

  Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are 'about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable'

  Officer Daniel Hodges: 'I don't know how' Republican leaders who 'experienced January 6' can say 'this doesn't matter'

  Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

  Documentarian with 'detailed firsthand knowledge' of how Proud Boys 'planned for January 6' to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

  Peter Baker: Kushner distanced himself from Trump ahead of Jan 6, telling his father-in-law 'I can't help you'

  Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia 'waging a war' on the world 'through food scarcity'

  U.S. Energy Secretary: 'The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day' by 2023

  Bob Woodward: 'I'm convinced' that Donald Trump 'conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election'

  Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a 'distracted nation' will be Jan. 6 Committee's 'biggest challenge' in primetime hearings

  Robert Gibbs: 'Not a ton that this White House can do' to combat surging gas prices

  Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin 'will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance'

  New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

  Gene Sperling: 'Labor force participation' for ages 25-54 'now higher than it was for the average of 2019'

  Leon Panetta: 'It is critical for the United States and our allies to provide' HIMARS to Ukraine

  Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

  Wilfred Frost: As long as the royal family 'can change with the times,' 'I think it'll be there to stay'

  Frank Figliuzzi: The AR-15 'is by far the weapon of choice in America for active shooters'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

Former CISA Director Chris Krebs, mentioned in a January 6 Committee testimony alleging that top Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro railed against a Trump campaign lawyer for acknowledging the CISA assessment that the 2020 election was secure, joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to the hearing. “I think it was it was a it was a smart move by the committee to pull in some of the closest members of the President's campaign circle to get their words on the record,” says Krebs. “It tells a pretty compelling story that the President in fact knew he had lost and yet continue to push the big lie, apparently for quite significant financial gain.” June 14, 2022

