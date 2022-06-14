Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

Former CISA Director Chris Krebs, mentioned in a January 6 Committee testimony alleging that top Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro railed against a Trump campaign lawyer for acknowledging the CISA assessment that the 2020 election was secure, joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to the hearing. “I think it was it was a it was a smart move by the committee to pull in some of the closest members of the President's campaign circle to get their words on the record,” says Krebs. “It tells a pretty compelling story that the President in fact knew he had lost and yet continue to push the big lie, apparently for quite significant financial gain.” June 14, 2022