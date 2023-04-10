IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’

    06:31

  • Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    08:15

  • Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

    04:52

  • Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

    08:16

  • Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

    05:54

  • Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

    02:28

  • Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

    03:45

  • Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

    05:54

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

    04:45

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    01:41

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    11:06

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

    05:30

  • Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

    07:19

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

    01:54

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

    02:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

    07:15

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

01:12

Lawyers for former President Trump are moving to appeal a judge's order for former Vice President Mike Pence to testify in a grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot after Pence said he would not challenge the ruling. NBC's Laura Jarrett reports.April 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’

    06:31

  • Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    08:15

  • Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

    04:52

  • Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

    08:16

  • Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All