Trump ‘lawyers will go to the Supreme Court’ if court rules for release of Jan. 6. documents

NBC’s Pete Williams and Garrett Haake, Phil Rucker, and Barbara McQuade, join Kristen Welker to discuss an appeals court hearing in Washington today concerning the release of Trump White House documents to the January 6th committee that could shed new light on the investigation. “I think Mr. Trump’s lawyers are not going to succeed here,” says Williams. “I think it's pretty obvious that once they rule, which will be very quick, his lawyers will go to the Supreme Court.”Nov. 30, 2021