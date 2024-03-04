IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump focuses on presidential immunity after Supreme Court Colorado decision
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump focuses on presidential immunity after Supreme Court Colorado decision

Former President Donald Trump thanked the Supreme Court for its decision to allow him to remain on the Colorado ballot and focused on the court’s upcoming decision on presidential immunity. NBC News’ Garrett Haake and Ken Dilanian break down Trump’s remarks and his arguments.March 4, 2024

