LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump’s hush money trial, takes the stand

Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close
May 7, 202404:36
    Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close

04:36

Stormy Daniels takes the stand in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial - discussing the $130,000 hush money payment. NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance breaks down the details, including the pseudonyms Daniels alleges her and former President Trump went by.May 7, 2024

    Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close

