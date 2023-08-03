IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators

04:03

Criminal defense attorney Jon Sale joins Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing to discuss former President Donald Trump’s possible defense strategy, specifically the involvement of the six unnamed co-conspirators. “Another defense Trump can say is ‘hey these, some of these people are my essential witnesses. I had the advice of counsel, some of these are the lawyers who told me and I believed in good faith, and you, Mr. Smith, Special Counsel, are making them unavailable to me, because you've called them unindicted co-conspirators,’” says Sale. “So despite what they're saying now, they may take the fifth, and they may not testify for them, and that violates my due process rights, and I think that's another issue.”Aug. 3, 2023

