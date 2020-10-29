Trump campaign Comms. Director defends rallies despite spiking Covid cases

Trump campaign Comms. Director defends rallies despite spiking Covid cases08:33
Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the race, the president's handling of the pandemic, and react to polling that shows the president's campaign rallies are unpopular with voters due to the potential health risks. Murtaugh argues the rallies show that "the president represents moving forward as a country," despite the rise in Covid cases, and adds that they provide masks and hand sanitizer to attendees.