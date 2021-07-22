Trump calls Jan. 6 rioters 'loving crowd' in new audio

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Phillip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Pulitzer Prize winning Washington Post reporters and co-authors of “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.” which details the chaos inside the White House and Trump 2020 Presidential campaign in his final year. In newly released audio from an interview with the authors, former President Trump calls the January 6 rioters as a "loving crowd" and says that disinformation a “beautiful word,” which Leonnig describes as a “through line of his final year in office.”