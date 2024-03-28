IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds
March 28, 202404:02
  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy

    08:00

  • 'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert 

    07:13

  • Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for trying to steal an election

    12:14

  • Criminal prosecution of Trump finally pushes past Fani Willis sideshow

    06:56

  • Outrage as Fani Willis' love life takes center stage over Trump’s coup attempt in Georgia

    10:47

  • ‘Shocking’: Trump hush money trial delay explained by ex-Manhattan prosecutor

    07:29

  • Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case

    07:23

  • Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

    05:13

  • Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina

    08:57

  • Trump's court cases are 'danger and threat' to U.S. if he is reelected: Fmr. Rep. Edwards

    07:46

  • Judge ruling on Fani Willis is a 'real win for the DA's office': Amy Lee Copeland

    05:37

  • Andrew Weissmann: The DA should consider voluntarily recusing herself

    03:34

  • Dave Aronberg: I think this is a victory for Fani Willis

    07:55

  • Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed

    01:29

  • DA Willis can stay on Trump case if Wade leaves, judge rules

    03:22

  • Decision on possible removal of DA Willis from Trump Georgia case expected Friday

    08:25

  • Hard truth: Why the dismissal of some Georgia charges is not as good as it sounds for Trump

    07:23

  • Georgia judge throws out three counts against Trump in election case

    10:47

  • ‘The case is still there’: Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County

    05:10

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

04:02

Attorneys for former President Trump argued that the election interference case against him in Georgia should be dismissed, claiming Trump's would be protected on First Amendment grounds. MSNBC's Lisa Rubin has details on the arguments being made and how the Fulton County judge sounded skeptical of the motions.March 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy

    08:00

  • 'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert 

    07:13

  • Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for trying to steal an election

    12:14

  • Criminal prosecution of Trump finally pushes past Fani Willis sideshow

    06:56

  • Outrage as Fani Willis' love life takes center stage over Trump’s coup attempt in Georgia

    10:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All