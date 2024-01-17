IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

  • Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key

    04:40

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00

  • Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

01:54

E. Jean Carroll testified in the second day of her damages trial against former President Trump, saying that Trump’s accusations that she was a liar changed her life. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis reports on the day’s proceedings and the tense exchange between the judge and Trump’s attorney.Jan. 17, 2024

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All