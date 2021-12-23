IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

02:10

Former President Trump has made an appeal to the Supreme Court in order to block the release of documents requested by the January 6 select committee. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler and NBC's Sahil Kapur have details.Dec. 23, 2021

