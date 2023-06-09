IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump accused of showing unauthorized individuals classified documents in unsealed indictment 

  • Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’

  • Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals ‘deep and problematic’ pattern

  • Joyce Vance: 'Serious questions' over Trump appointed judge said to be overseeing indictment case

  • Trump impeachment lawyer Robert Ray: Trump switching legal teams post-indictment ‘fairly common’

  • Rhodes: Mar-a-Lago likely the top 'intelligence target' for U.S. adversaries since Trump’s election

    Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case

    Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses ‘real issue' given classified status

  • John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement

  • Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

  • Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

  • Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

  • Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

  • Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

  • U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack

  • Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department as federal grand jury expected to convene this week

  • Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’

  • “Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

  • Mary McCord: Unrealistic that DOJ would ‘avoid’ legal action against Trump through 2024 election

  • Marc Morial: DeSantis is a black history and voter ‘suppressor’, is trying to become ‘Trump-ish’

  • ADL CEO: Germany’s Holocaust remembrance shows how countries can ‘go to the bottom and yet come out’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, has been assigned to initially oversee the case involving the Department of Justice's indictment of former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. NBC's Laura Jarrett reports.June 9, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

