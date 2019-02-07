Trump administration grilled on migrant family separation policy 07:19 copied!

Newly empowered House Democrats are grilling the Trump administration today in the first congressional hearing on the family separation policy after a GAO report that potentially thousands of children were separated from their families months earlier than previously acknowledged. MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff, Editor in Chief of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes, and NBC National Political Correspondent Heidi Przybyla join Andrea Mitchell to discuss.

