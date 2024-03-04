Tribe: SCOTUS C.O. ruling ‘decides more than it needs to,’ leaves the Constitution 'enforceable’

In the Supreme Court ruling on whether former President Donald Trump can be removed from the ballot in Colorado, or in any other state, four justices write concurring opinions, stating that they agree with the court’s ruling, but disagree with how far the ruling goes. Lawrence Tribe joins Katy Tur to discuss the details and explain what these disagreements mean. “When the court decides more than it needs to decide to resolve a case, then it is acting not like a court, but basically like a super legislature. That's what the court did in this case,” Tribe tells Katy. “It left basically unenforced, and for all practical purposes unenforceable, the Constitution's main protection for democracy when it is threatened by a would-be dictator who tries to overthrow the Constitution, stay in power beyond the end of his term, doesn't quite succeed, and then tries again.”March 4, 2024