Trial is 'taking its toll': Trump booed and heckled at Libertarian National Convention
May 27, 202408:37
Trial is 'taking its toll': Trump booed and heckled at Libertarian National Convention

08:37

Former President Trump was heckled this past weekend at the Libertarian National Convention. Brendan Buck, former aide to House Speakers Ryan and Boehner, and former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., join Chris Jansing to discuss the hush money trial's potential impact on the Trump campaign.May 27, 2024

