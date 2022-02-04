IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Embassy drawdown done ‘out of an abundance of caution’

04:02

Kristina Kvien, Chargé D’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her decision to evacuate embassy families from Ukraine. “My number one job and challenge is to secure the safety of our diplomats and their families. So ultimately, I made the decision to send the families back home out of an abundance of caution and because we have a very large presence here,” says Kvien.Feb. 4, 2022

