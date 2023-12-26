Top Netanyahu adviser in D.C. for meetings with Biden administration

- Now Playing
Top Netanyahu adviser in D.C. for meetings with Biden administration01:33
Benjamin Netanyahu makes three prerequisites for peace09:58
'We want him back yesterday': Family of man held by Hamas fights for his release07:46
Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate12:58
IDF: Bodies of 5 hostages recovered from Gaza tunnel02:09
Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas11:23
B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'09:49
Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone06:38
Shift in U.S. posture toward Israel seen in abstention from U.N. vote06:34
U.N. passes resolution on aid for Gaza with U.S. abstaining from the vote03:03
Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire06:25
Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?05:32
Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal09:34
Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term06:13
Palestinian Health Ministry: 20,000 people killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war03:23
IDF paratrooper: Why the Israel-Hamas war is a generational war12:24
'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out03:22
Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza05:27
'They just came into my home and took him,' says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.01:59
Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive07:04
