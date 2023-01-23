Tom Winter: Russian oligarch Deripaska was ‘no stranger to the FBI,’ or ‘certainly to McGonigal’

NBC Investigative Correspondent Tom Winter and NBC Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell to discuss former top ranking FBI official Charles McGonigal’s arrest over ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska is “somebody who's no stranger to the FBI, particularly the FBI field office, and certainly to McGonigal,” says Winter. “This is somebody who has been under FBI investigation in some way, shape or form since the mid-2010s.”Jan. 23, 2023