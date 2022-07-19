IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tom Perez: 'States need to lead' to show that Dems 'get stuff done that really matters'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Tom Perez: ‘States need to lead’ to show that Dems ‘get stuff done that really matters’

Former DNC Chair and Labor Secretary Tom Perez joins Chris Jansing to discuss his candidacy for Maryland governor in the context of the current national political climate. “Well, our democracy is on fire. It's a five alarm blaze. And what we've seen from these most recent Supreme Court decisions, whether it's overturning the 49-year precedent of Roe v. Wade, or a day later, or two days later in the gun cases, what we've seen is that states need to lead,” says Perez. “What Democrats need to do is show that we can get stuff done and get stuff done that really matters in people's lives. I actually am very optimistic about November.”July 19, 2022

    Tom Perez: 'States need to lead' to show that Dems 'get stuff done that really matters'

