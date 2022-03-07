Tom Donilon: The ‘advice system’ around the ‘increasingly isolated’ Putin has ‘deteriorated’
07:59
Former Obama Administration National Security Advisor Tom Donilon and Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to assess President Putin’s actions in Ukraine and Russia and to predict his next moves in the region. “There's not a system around Putin. This just one person and I think increasingly isolated, I think exacerbated by Covid,” says Donilon. “The way these dynamics work in an autocracy like this is, you don't get a lot of reward for coming in and being the truth teller.”March 7, 2022
