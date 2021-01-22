Tom Daschle: Biden, Schumer, McConnell have a combined '100 years of working together'

Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the standoff between Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell over an organizing resolution, and the prospects for bipartisanship in a 50-50 senate. When I look at the three leaders, President Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell, they have almost a century of Senate service, a century. That's 100 years of working together in various ways," Daschle says. "If a century of service in the senate doesn't serve as a factor in coming together, I don't know what will."