Tom Costello: We need to address air safety concerns as a country ‘or something bad could happen’

NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello joins Andrea Mitchell to break down a series of runway scares, turbulence troubles, and passenger problems ahead of an emergency FAA meeting to address these safety concerns. “We've had all of these instances and we need to address it as a country or something bad could happen,” says Costello. Regarding the death of a Clinton White House aide on a private flight due to turbulence, Costello notes: “This is incredibly rare. In fact, I don't think I've heard of somebody dying of turbulence in a plane, be it a private plane or a commercial plane.”March 7, 2023