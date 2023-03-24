Tom Costello: NATO suspicious Russia may be mapping Norway's oil, gas fields

NBC News’ Tom Costello joins Andrea Mitchell with his exclusive reporting on a potential flashpoint between Russia and the West, after he joined a special NATO team on patrol in the North Sea, surveilling key oil and internet infrastructure. “NATO is on guard on patrol and takes this very seriously,” says Costello. “There is a lot of stress and tension up there because they very much are aware that there is this act of Russian activity right there in the North Sea over their oil and gas pipelines, over the internet lines. They are very worried about it.”March 24, 2023