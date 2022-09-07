Tom Bonier: ‘Women are fired up’ following overturning of Roe, but ‘do they come out in November?’

Democratic strategist and CEO of Target Smart Tom Bonier and NBC Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor join Peter Alexander to discuss how abortion rights and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is galvanizing Americans to register to vote, and vote for Democrats. “The Kansas results were really a surprise, I think, even to people like me, who have studied these numbers for decades. And so we set out to figure out why. What we saw was a huge surge in women registering to vote after Dobbs when you compare to before,” says Bonier. Republicans “want to make this election about inflation. But these women are fired up. That'll be the big question: do they come out in November?”Sept. 7, 2022