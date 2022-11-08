Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Target Smart Political Strategist Tom Bonier and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards join Andrea Mitchell to assess whether the spike in voter enthusiasm after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision will be seen on Election Day. “We’re seeing a bigger gender gap among the early vote than we did at this same point in 2020,” says Bonier, “an early sign that that intensity is carrying through Election Day.” Richards adds, “For Democratic women voters, still the number one issue that they cite as a reason to go vote in this election is the issue of freedom to make our own decisions about pregnancy.” She predicts the Dobbs decision will “have a huge effect in the upcoming presidential election as well. This extremism by the Republican Party is not going to age well with women voters.”Nov. 8, 2022

