    Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a 'good sign' for Fetterman

    Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover 'life-saving' screening

  Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court 'could end affirmative action as we know it'

  Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

  Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is 'an election denier'

  Jon Meacham: America facing 'the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War'

  Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of 'hatred' and violence is 'endangering our democracy'

  Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

  Putin accuses West of playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty' game in Ukraine

  Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

  Chuck Todd: Oz 'actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had' in the PA Senate debate

  Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

  Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

  'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

  Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

  Jim Messina: 'Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.'

  Rep. Conor Lamb: 'Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states'

  Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will 'motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters'

  Phoenix Mercury's Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld

  Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

08:21

Representative Bob Brady (D-PA), Target Smart Political Strategist Tom Bonier, and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on where critical races stand as candidates make their final pushes ahead of Election Day. “We know the early vote was very Democratic in 2020, Pennsylvania was a big part of how Joe Biden carried this state. And this is remarkable: Pennsylvania is one of the few states where the Democratic share of the early vote right now is actually bigger than it was in 2020,” says Bonier. “So that's definitely a good sign for Democrats, for Fetterman. And we're seeing similar things around the country.”Oct. 31, 2022

Play All