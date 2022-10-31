Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

Representative Bob Brady (D-PA), Target Smart Political Strategist Tom Bonier, and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on where critical races stand as candidates make their final pushes ahead of Election Day. “We know the early vote was very Democratic in 2020, Pennsylvania was a big part of how Joe Biden carried this state. And this is remarkable: Pennsylvania is one of the few states where the Democratic share of the early vote right now is actually bigger than it was in 2020,” says Bonier. “So that's definitely a good sign for Democrats, for Fetterman. And we're seeing similar things around the country.”Oct. 31, 2022