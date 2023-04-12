IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety

    04:06
Andrea Mitchell Reports

TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety

04:06

Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones (D-Nashville) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Republican Governor Bill Lee signing an executive order to expand background checks for gun purchases after weeks of protests at the state capitol following a mass shooting at a Nashville school that left three children and three adults dead. “I think it goes to Frederick Douglass' wisdom that power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, it never will. And the governor would not be taking this step forward without the actions and demands of these young people showing up at the capitol by the thousands. And so I think this is a first step.” Jones adds, “My message to the governor is that this is a good step forward. But there's much more work to do, and that this is just the beginning and it should not be the end of our negotiations.”April 12, 2023

